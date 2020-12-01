Get Paid $5,000 to Be a Professional Cookie Connoisseur This Holiday Season

Attention cookie enthusiasts: Reynolds Kitchens is looking for you.

Reynolds Kitchens, the maker of Reynolds Kitchens Parchment Paper, is on the hunt for the ultimate sugar lover to fill its new Cookie Connoisseur role.

"The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy," Lisa Smith, senior vice president of marketing for Reynolds Brands, shared in a statement. "We're looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown."In the role, the person will create five unique cookie recipes, one of which will be featured on the brand's 21-day Cookie Countdown to 2021. In exchange, the person will be paid $5,000 for their sweet ideas.

Those interested in the job can apply now through Dec. 8. All you need to do to be considered is submit an original cookie recipe that uses an “unexpected or wacky ingredient” to careers@ReynoldsSweetGig.com Each submission must include the person’s age and home city, state, and zip code, a photo of the cookie, the cookie recipe with a bulleted list of ingredients, and an explanation of why you deserve the job in 250 words or less.

According to the company, the Cookie Connoisseur candidates will be evaluated based on the creativity, originality, and uniqueness of the recipe. The winning recipe will be shared on the company’s Facebook page and on ReynoldsKitchens.com. But, even if you don’t get the big job there’s still a chance to win. The company will also be sending 100 random applicants complimentary cookie kits so they can keep working on their inventive recipes all season long.

For more information on the job visit the company’s website, where you can find a bit more holiday cookie inspiration.