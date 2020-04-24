These Jobs Are Totally Remote — and They’re Accepting Applications Right Now

With help from LinkedIn, we’ve compiled a list of jobs that are fully remote — and are hiring now.

The realities of work are changing. Thanks to tech like Zoom, Slack, and Asana, working from home has never been easier — and with stay-at-home orders in place around the country, many workers are getting a taste of what working from home is like (albeit with the added distraction of restless family members).

Potential distractions aside, this forced shift to working from home is showing many workers and companies just how sustainable (and enjoyable) remote work can be. In lieu of your mid-afternoon watercooler break, you can do a load of laundry. Instead of cramming in a gym session before work, you can do a workout on your lunch break.

Image zoom Getty Images

By early April, LinkedIn was already reporting that they’d seen a 43 percent increase in the use of their “remote” job filter since March 1, 2020 and a 28 percent increase in the share of remote positions among all new job postings.

So whether you’re on the hunt for a job that offers more flexibility and a remote office culture or are so hooked on your current at-home work life that you can’t imagine going back, you’ve come to the right place.

Thanks to some help from the team at LinkedIn, we’ve compiled a list of jobs that are fully remote — allowing you to work from the comfort of your own home, and hopefully someday soon, a beach cabana in Mexico with a margarita butler.

Designer Brands — Director - Diversity & Inclusion

One of North America’s largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories is searching for a leader in the diversity and inclusion space. This remote position will be charged with working to build and support an inclusive work culture at Designer Brands, while helping the company strategize ways to reach the demographics of today’s world.

The Goat Agency — Account Director

If you have experience working with and managing big brands, give this marketing agency gig — which is fully remote — a look. The company promises a young, collaborative culture with offices in London, New York, and Singapore. Hello, future business trips!

Something Massive — Jr. Copywriter

This progressive ad agency may be based in LA, but the copywriter role is fully remote — meaning you don’t have to make a move, fight against traffic, or get out of your PJs to do the job. The agency is searching for a socially savvy writer who is hyper-organized and ready to join Something Massive’s fast-paced culture.

EasyKnock — Property Management Associate

EasyKnock is a real estate startup that does things a bit differently. With a promise to see people, not numbers, they’re working to revolutionize the finance and real estate industries. You can join the team from the comfort of your couch while overseeing the company’s portfolio and helping with resident retention and customer service.

Dystech — Wellness Counselor

Dystech is on a mission to help children with dyslexia reveal their talents, and they’re looking to build a team of counselors to empower teachers, therapists, and parents in assessing dyslexia in children and taking steps to improve their lives. Applicants must be a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, or a Licensed Professional Counselor with a master’s degree. Oh, and one more thing: All this vital work can all be done from home.

Palmetto — Utility Specialist

This job plays a critical role in the solar customer fulfillment pipeline while helping Palmetto in its mission to democratize the renewable energy industry and provide customers with a variety of home solar power options. They’re looking for someone with experience in customer support or business and a keen attention to detail to take on this full-time, remote position.

MAK Technologies — Content Manager

This content manager position requires the ability to curate and manage 3D and simulation content to configure, integrate, and maintain moving models (think tanks, planes, and satellites). The ideal candidate will not only be willing and ready to work from home, but should have knowledge of modern warfare equipment and how they interact with other systems.

Safe Fleet — Director of Sales - Video & Fleet

Safe Fleet, a provider of safety solutions for fleet vehicles, is looking for a director of sales with experience in the video industry who’s ready to take on a leadership role with strategic responsibilities. The company is based in Chicago, but this position can be done from anywhere.

Discovery Education — Art Director

Discovery’s education arm, Discovery Education, has opened a remote art director position to lead the design initiative for an award-winning suite of K-12 products. In this position, you’ll manage a creative team of animators, writers, and storytellers while doing your part to transform digital K-12 content.

YouGov — Survey Analyst

In this analyst position, you’ll be charged with helping clients design survey programs, report results, and come up with research goals. YouGov is an international data and analytics group with Arizona headquarters, but for this fully remote gig, you can clock in from home.

Simple Mills — Senior Manager of eCommerce

If you’ve got experience working with Amazon Vendor Central and other Amazon segments — and have a passion for healthy, clean food — take a peek at this remote eCommerce position for a growing food brand. In this role, your job will be to increase sales, profitability, and presence.

BeyondSpring — Medical Writer