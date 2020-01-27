The Queen Is Hiring a Traveling Chef

Image zoom Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire yet another chef to join her talented kitchen crew.

The British royal family is seeking a new sous chef to primarily work in the kitchen at Buckingham Palace and even travel to the family’s other homes around the world, including the Sandringham and Balmoral estates.

“Joining an accomplished team, you’ll work hands-on with your colleagues to deliver food to the highest standards,” the job listing states. “You'll plan and develop menu items for a wide range of events, as well as helping to manage stock levels.”

Alongside the royal family’s head chef, the new sous chef will be in charge of leading and motivating the entire kitchen staff.

“In an environment where development and training is commonplace, you'll be supported to grow within your role, developing both your managerial and technical cookery skills,” the listing says.

The family is specifically looking for an experienced chef with a background in catering as well as someone trained in classical French cuisine. Experience planning and developing menus for a wide range of occasions, including volume catering, is a plus.

Of course, the family also wants someone who has strong leadership experience to oversee the kitchen team. This person must have “excellent communication skills,” according to the job description. “You'll have the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with your colleagues around the organization.” Additionally, the person must be up to date on “catering legislative requirements” and willing to travel.

In exchange, the family offers a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 vacation days. The role even offers a live-in option with all meals provided, meaning you could be living that Downton Abbey life in no time.