The Queen Is Hiring a Head of Digital Engagement (Video)

If you love social media and adore the British Royal Family this may be the job for you.

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Windsor crew is on the hunt for a digital engagement expert to help them manage their social media content.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

“It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions,” the family says of the new position in its job listing. “It's about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.”

In the role, the person will oversee a small team of digital media specialists, hone the royal family’s overall content strategy, and work to further improve their presence on digital.

“Whether you're covering a State Visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences,” the listing says.

The royals are specifically looking for someone with experience managing and editing high profile websites, social media, and other digital formats. The person will also be an “expert in your field, looking for a new environment and challenge for the next step in your career.”

Additionally, the right applicant will be an expert in digital best practices, communication, have experience working with content management systems, as well as an early adopter of the latest digital trends.

The family is also looking for someone who is a “natural communicator, influential and with a genuine user focus, you'll liaise with a broad spectrum of stakeholders on a daily basis and will drive change through collaboration.”

In return for performing these duties, the candidate will receive a comprehensive benefits package, 33 vacation days including bank holidays, free lunch, access to training and development to support your continuous professional development, and up to $66,000 in annual salary. Sound like you? Apply here.