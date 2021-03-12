This Wine Company Will Pay You $10,000 a Month and Pay Your Rent to Work in Sonoma

Do you love drinking wine? Do you love to travel to beautiful destinations? Do you want to get paid for both? Well, this job is for you.

In March, Murphy-Goode wine announced it's on the hunt for a new member of its team to come and share in all the fun in Sonoma.

"Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue? Tell us why you want A Really Goode Job," the company explained on its application page.

According to Murphy-Goode, the new dream job hire will begin by shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and exploring all aspects of the harvest. From there, the company will work with its new hire to find their unique passions to help them choose the path that's right for them in the wine business.

"The sky is your limit," the company said. In exchange, the company will pay its new employee a $10,000 per month salary, and give them a home to live entirely rent-free in Sonoma for a year as well.

Potential job duties including "pivoting your career/life to create an adventure of a lifetime in the wine industry, acquiring strong knowledge of vineyards, winery operations, and wine in general," and "learning the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce."

According to the company, the new hire will also work with the team to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery, and must have a "willingness and excitement to learn about various aspects of the wine industry."

Beyond the job, the new hire will also get the chance to explore Sonoma Wine Country and will be tasked with developing working relationships across functions of the winery. The hire will "network and build relationships with employees, trade, and consumers of Murphy-Goode," and "provide hospitality to trade and consumers by contributing to a positive winery experience."