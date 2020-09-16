Michelob Ultra Will Pay You $50K to Travel Around the U.S. Exploring National Parks

Looking for a new job that requires you to get out and see the world? Michelob ULTRA is looking for you.

On Wednesday, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold launched its search for a new CEO, otherwise known as a Chief Exploration Officer. And the new gig comes with some seriously major perks, including a $50,000 paycheck and the chance to travel across the country to explore the most beautiful national parks.

For the gig, the company explained in a statement, the Pure Gold CEO will get to travel in style in a state-of-the-art van provided by the company, along with gas money and plenty of beer for their days off. And, the new hire will even get to bring along a plus one, so they never get lonely.

The new hire will spend six months on the road and get paid to explore “iconic U.S. national parks and other beautiful sites across the country in partnership with the National Parks Foundation,” the company explained.

In exchange for the title, the van, and all the fun, the CEO is expected to “pursue a nomadic lifestyle where he or she spends their days connecting with nature and snapping content for us to live vicariously through along the way.” All the content the new hire collects will be shared on Michelob ULTRA’s social media feeds as they traverse the nation.