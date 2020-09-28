To encourage voters to educate themselves on world leaders of the past, this streaming service will pay one person to watch two days' worth of documentaries before U.S. Election Day.

You Could Get Paid $2,020 to Binge-watch Documentaries on World Leaders for 48 Hours

As the nation prepares to choose its next leader on Election Day this Nov. 3, one company is looking for someone to binge documentaries on history's most famous leaders — and will pay them $2,020 to document their thoughts on social media.

Documentary streaming service Magellan is taking applications to find one person who will binge 24 documentaries on leaders, both good and bad. Each program runs between 44 and 100 minutes and the selected viewer will have 48 hours to complete the task ahead of casting their vote in the U.S. election. (Although those who aren’t eligible to vote are also encouraged to apply.)

The required viewing list includes programs on Attila the Hun, Richard the Lionheart, Napoleon Bonaparte, Elizabeth I, Qin Shi Huangdi, Kim Jong Un, Fidel Castro, Andrew Carnegie, Abraham Lincoln, Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin, Richard Nixon, Caligula, Julius Caesar, Winston Churchill, and Charles de Gaulle.

“With the 2020 elections looming, Americans' eyes are on the nation's leaders,” Magellan says on its site. “As every household prepares to participate in this historic moment, it's important to remember the world has seen leaders of every kind, from despicable despots to commendable kings.”

No prior knowledge or training is required, but applicants must be willing to share their experiences on social media if they win. This can be in the form of posting thoughts after each program or by hosting a livestream of the documentary binge.

The application form asks questions about political news habits and knowledge of world leaders, as well as five multiple choice questions on what constitutes a good leader. There’s the opportunity to share political affiliation, but that won’t affect the selection process, the site says.

The winner will receive the symbolic amount of $2,020 upon completing the challenge, as well as a year-long subscription to Magellan TV and two three-month subscriptions for friends.

The subscription service, which launched last year, is normally $4.99 to $6.99 monthly, depending on the length of commitment.