Airbnb Is Seeking 12 People to Live Anywhere for Free for One Year

Airbnb is on the hunt for 12 intrepid travelers to spend an entire year living the nomadic lifestyle in home rentals around the world.

On Wednesday, the home rental company announced the "Live Anywhere on Airbnb" opportunity. The aim, the company explained, is to have 12 lucky people share "their unique experiences with Airbnb," which "could help inform future product upgrades and innovations on the platform, helping to lay the groundwork for the future of nomadic living."

Their input, Airbnb notes, could shape product changes and resources that would improve the long-term living experience, help define ideal accommodations for solo travelers or groups like families, and even help to better understand the financial benefits of Hosting while traveling.

In exchange for all this knowledge, Airbnb will cover the cost of accommodations and provide an allowance for transportation for the duration of the pilot program. Participants can even choose to host their primary residence on Airbnb during their travels and earn extra money while they travel.

The reason for the program appears to be because of the growing popularity of long term stays in private home rentals. According to Airbnb's Report on Travel & Living, the share of stays 28 days or longer increased by 10% in nights booked from 2019 to 2011.

"The experience of living on Airbnb has been truly transformational for us," Debbie Campell, a long-term Airbnb guest, shared in a statement. "Live Anywhere on Airbnb will give even more people the opportunity to see the world through a whole new lens just as we have. We're excited to see more people living and working from wherever they choose."