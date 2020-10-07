Legoland Is Looking for One Person to Fill This Dream Job

Are you the builder in your group? You know, the one who never grew too old to play and have a good time with a set of LEGO blocks? Then LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey may have a job for you.

Image zoom Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The new LEGOLAND, opening in spring 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is on the hunt for someone to fill one of its most important roles — the Master Model Builder. According to the company, there are just 13 LEGOLAND Discovery Center Master Model Builders in North America, and whoever fills this position will become lucky number 14.

“The LEGO Master Model Builder is the ultimate Playmaker who is a talented LEGO builder who can make LEGO building fun and educational for our guests,” the company explained in its job listing. “You will lead workshops for the little LEGO builders of the future, LEGO Education classes for schools and groups take ownership of LEGO displays within the attraction, oversee the addition of new displays, and more.”

Beyond simply knowing how to put all the pieces together, the builder must also possess the ability to “inspire young children and their families,” and must also be comfortable attending media appearances and “be comfortable in the public eye.”

Other requirements include having a background in some form of model making, the ability to read drawings and sketches pertaining to model production, the ability to work with digital programs to assist in the building of complex models, someone willing to work flexible hours, and have a true love of mentoring and coaching young children.

In late October, LEGO will choose its final round of applicants. Those finalists will then take part in a LEGO build-off, which is a series of fast-paced, time-limited challenges to tests their LEGO building skills. The winner of this challenge will then be offered the position on the spot.