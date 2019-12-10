You Could Get Paid to Build Lego Models All Day at California's New Legoland (Video)

Do you have what it takes to be a master builder?

According to SFGate, Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area, a new Legoland opening soon in Milpitas, California, is looking for a master model builder, so break out those tiny, plastic bricks and show Lego what you’re made of.

Candidates who think they have the Lego know-how must participate in The Brick Factor competition, a two-day event that will challenge candidates with many different creative activities. The competition will take place at the Great Mall in Milpitas on Jan. 18 and 19, and the top 10 competitors will be chosen for an interview process and final building challenge, SFGate reported.

According to the job listing, Master Model Builder is a full-time position (with a competitive salary and benefits) that will ask the chosen candidate to “make Lego building fun” by leading workshops and taking “ownership of the Legoland Discovery Center creative workshop.” The candidate will also be asked to do media appearances, building events, corporate events, and PR related activities. Frankly, it sounds like a dream job for any wannabe Lego engineer.

In addition, the chosen candidate will be participating in “conceptualization, design, production and installation and facilitation of displays and events both internally and externally,” according to the listing.

The ideal candidate has a strong love for Lego and can present themselves in a professional manner while also having fun. Candidates with former experience in model making are preferred, but not required. They will have to be able to read model drawings and sketches, have knowledge of Lego elements, be a talented builder in their own right, and enjoy teaching children. A college degree is not required, according to SFGate.

Prospective candidates over 18 can apply on the job listing website. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 10. Candidates chosen to be part of the Brick Factor competition will be notified after this date.

The new Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area will open in Milpitas in spring 2020.