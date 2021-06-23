Hotels.com Is Looking for Someone to Spend a Month in the Most Epic Hotels on the Las Vegas Strip

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Hotel Resident will spend a month in four different properties, each with their own special perks.

Las Vegas residencies are usually reserved for the likes of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and Lady Gaga, but Hotels.com is shaking things up a bit. This summer, the hotel booking platform is offering one person - a non-celebrity, of course - the chance to spend a month checking in and out of Las Vegas' hottest hotels. They'll be Hotels.com's first-ever Hotel Resident, and though they won't be selling out arenas, this Vegas residency comes with plenty of star-studded perks.

The purple glow and dazzling chandelier in the Lobby of The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

The month of living it up in Sin City starts with a stay at an iconic hotel on the Strip: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. There, the Hotel Resident will spend a week in a room featuring a wrap-around terrace overlooking the Strip. They'll also enjoy a delicious room service spread served on that beautiful terrace and be treated to a special tasting menu at Scarpetta, the Cosmo's modern Italian restaurant.

Next, the Hotel Resident will spend a week at the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, where they'll soak up the sun with a private poolside cabana; unwind at the spa; and grab drinks at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, all before seeing Usher live in concert at the Colosseum. This is Vegas, after all, so Hotels.com knows to add some partying into the itinerary.

During their weeklong stay at Park MGM, the Hotel Resident will have plenty of options for relaxing, from lounging by one of the three pools or grabbing drinks at one the many on-property bars, including Primrose, La La Noodle, or On The Record.

Park MGM bungalow by the pool Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

The last stay of this unique Vegas residency will bring the Hotel Resident to Resorts World Las Vegas, the newest resort on the Strip. There, they'll end their month of fun on a high note, with accommodations in the Presidential Suite.

Even better, the Hotel Resident will get all of this - a prize worth $40,000 - in exchange for just four Instagram posts (one per hotel) on their personal feed describing their experience at each property.

To try your luck at securing this Vegas residency, visit Hotels.com/VegasResident and answer a few simple questions before applications close on July 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET. The residency starts July 12, so be sure to clear your calendar in case you're the lucky winner.