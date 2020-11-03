Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Hiring a New Housekeeper — Here's How You Can Apply

Have you dreamed of sitting on a royal throne? That may not happen, but you could at least have the chance to clean the royal throne instead.

Kensington Palace officials recently announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on the hunt for a new housekeeper to help oversee Apartment 1A. According to the job listing, the person must “have an organized approach and take pride in what you do.”

The new hire must also possess the skill of multitasking as they will be asked to “manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel.”

Of course, as a member of the royal staff, the person must also be able to maintain a level of decorum as well as maintain “confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times...”

The job listing added, “This is an exciting opportunity to join a supportive and positive team. You will be a self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively. You will be keen to take on new challenges as these arise and develop your own knowledge and skills.”

It’s important to note that keeping the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s home tidy is no small task. Though it’s billed as an “apartment,” their home is actually a 20-room, four-story unit inside Kensington Palace. The house, Hello Magazine reports, comes with five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters. The home is also filled with priceless royal items that will need to be cleaned with meticulous care.

Beyond this home, William and Kate also spend time at their other estate, Amner Hall, which is where the “willing to travel” part comes into play. The home is located in the small town of Norfolk, England, and is part of the royal family’s larger Sandringham Estate. This too will likely have to be cleaned from time to time by the new housekeeper.