This Brooklyn Cemetery Is Looking for Its First Artist-in-residence

Becoming an artist-in-residence is a prestigious honor for creative people to work on their craft, even if the residency might come from an unusual place.

Green-Wood Cemetery, in Brooklyn, New York, a famous resting place for many New Yorkers, including prominent figures like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Leonard Bernstein, is looking for its first artist-in-residence to work on a project that is inspired by the cemetery’s art, history, and nature.

But Green-Wood is not only a cemetery, but it’s also known as a place for people to visit just to enjoy the beautiful landscape, filled with hills, valleys, ponds, and paths for people to roam. It’s also a Revolutionary War historic site and popular amongst “history buffs and bird watchers,” according to the Green-Wood website.

The 9-month residency would last between January and September 2021.

The ideal candidate is a mid-career artist working in the visual or performing arts, who is already living in New York City.

This person will be asked to create a project that “engages with the cemetery’s archives, art, architecture, history, or landscape (or some combination therein),” according to Green-Wood's job posting. This person will create a final presentation for the public, and hold a professional lecture and open studio during their time in the residency.

In return, the artist-in-residence will receive a $7,500 honorarium and private studio space in the landmarked Fort Hamilton Gatehouse, as well as access to the cemetery’s staff and archives for their work. The chosen candidate will also need to commit to being on-site at least two days per week.

Applications are now open through Sept. 2, 2020.