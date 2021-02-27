You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Watch 5 Seasons of 'Friends'

Is your job a joke, you're broke, your love life's DOA?

Well, this new "dream job" could help with those first two problems.

Take a tip from Joey Tribbiani and grab a comfy chair, because Best Value Schools, a college and university ranking website, is looking for five of the perfect candidates to get paid to watch the first five seasons of Friends.

Basically, if you're one of those people who always claps during the theme song and describes your significant other as your "lobster," this is the gig for you.

The perfect candidate is someone with a "lively, outgoing" social media presence in order to tweet while they watch the first handful of seasons from this classic, 90s sitcom. All applicants should live in the U.S. and be over 18 in order to be considered. After all five seasons have been watched, the chosen candidates will also rank all their favorite episodes and post their list online.

Watching seasons six through 10 is entirely optional, but only for your own enjoyment.

In exchange, Best Value Schools will be paying their lucky employees $1,000 (essentially, about $23 per hour) each, plus a number of prizes. These prizes include a hangout at your favorite spot with your friends once it is safe to gather in your area, a branded Central Perk chalkboard mug, a Friends classic t-shirt, a branded fleece blanket, a branded to-go tumbler, and a $100 DoorDash gift card for the perfect TV-watching menu. One candidate will also receive a complete Friends collection on Blu-ray.

In order to apply, simply fill out the online form that asks for your basic contact information and social media links, as well as a 200-word short answer essay that describes why you are the perfect person for the job.

Applications are open until March 31, 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit the Best Value Schools website.