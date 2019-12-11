This 'Royal Dream Job' Will Pay You $5K to Drink Coffee in a Scottish Castle (Video)

If you’re the kind of person who has a special coffee mug you need to sip from every morning, a specific kind of bean you love, and even a preferred brewing method, then this job is for you.

Gevalia Kaffe, a Swedish coffee company, is looking to hire the “king” or “queen” of coffee for a week-long, caffeine-filled adventure in Scotland.

Image zoom Courtesy of Gevalia Coffee

“Gevalia believes a Queen is anyone who transforms into the most confident version of themselves after that first cup of coffee — they speak their minds, are self-aware, and aren’t afraid to make fun of themselves,” Tina Bletnitsky, senior associate brand manager, said in a statement. “At Gevalia, we want to celebrate the Queen in everyone, and now we’re just making it official.”

Here’s how it works: Anyone interested in winning a week-long trip to Scotland can enter today through Dec. 20. The winner will be royally rewarded with a $5,000 stipend for their adventure as well as handed the keys the Carlowrie Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The castle comes with 12 luxurious bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 32 acres of land to explore during your coffee travels. Beyond getting to spread out across all that space, the winner will also receive a personal butler, private barista lessons, coffee-inspired spa treatments, and the opportunity to bring along a deserving plus-one for the week.

Image zoom Courtesy of Gevalia Coffee

All you need to do to enter is head to GevaliaCoffeeQueen.com and click “apply.” Then, just write a short sentence or two on why you should win, and wait for the winner to be announced on or around Dec. 30, 2019. Reminder: I’m always available as a plus-one.