This Dream Job Will Pay You $1,300 to Test Five-star Hotel Beds

Sleep in some of the UK's most comfortable beds — and get paid for it.

The only thing better than getting paid to sleep is getting paid to sleep in some of the most luxurious beds in the world.

Yes, this job is real.

Tielle Love Luxury, a luxury linen company, is looking for the perfect person to test out hotel beds in some of the best five-star hotels in England. The lucky candidate will be asked to stay for one night in each of the five hotels chosen by the company and report back on their experience.

And the only responsibilities of the job include snuggling, snoozing, and dozing. Plus taking part in some PR activities after their stay. But other than that, that’s all that’s expected.

The job covers expenses at the hotel itself, plus £1,000 ($1,322 USD) and an extra £500 ($661 USD) to go towards travel expenses. The candidate is responsible for arranging their travel, and the one-night stays will be scheduled in 2021 on days that work for both the hotel and the candidate.

Not all of the hotels have been announced, but The Savoy in London, The Artist Residence in Brighton, and Grantley Hall in Ripon have all signed on so far. Considering that these are some of the best hotels in the country, you’re basically guaranteed an excellent stay.

Plus, applying for the job is incredibly easy. Simply fill out a short form on the Tielle Love Luxury website stating your name, email address, phone number, and a short paragraph on why you’re the best person for the job. Ideally, this would be someone who not only loves sleeping in a bed, but can also provide constructive feedback.

The application will be open between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, 2020. The winner will be notified via email by Dec. 20, 2020.

For more information or to apply for the job, visit the Tielle Love Luxury website.