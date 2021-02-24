Earn $1,000 by Binge-watching Every James Bond Movie Ever Made

Ahead of the release of the 25th James Bond film, "No Time to Die," Nerd Bear is looking for one fan to watch over 51 hours of the action movie series in 30 days.

James Bond may be able to survive many situations, but one thing he hasn't been able to control is the worldwide pandemic pushing back the release of his 25th installment, "No Time to Die." Originally set for a global release last April, the film was pushed back to two different November dates, then this coming April, but is now scheduled for Oct. 8, about 18 months after its original date.

To both acknowledge the 25th film — and the long-awaited delay — "nerd culture" site Nerd Bear is looking for one James Bond superfan to earn $1,000 by binge-watching all 24 films, or as the site puts it, by enjoying "over 51 hours of films, seven different 007s, and too many martinis!"

The company is looking to grant the 007 dream job to someone who loves the franchise "with a passion" and also has "good attention to detail," along with an active social media following. Candidates, who need to be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and at least 18 years old, must also be able to watch all 24 films — from 1962's "Dr. No" to 2015's "Spectre" — within a 30-day period.

During the movie spree, the winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies on Amazon Prime. They'll also need to share their experience on their social media accounts, as well as fill out a simple worksheet. In return, they'll receive $1,000 plus a $50 AMC gift card to watch "No Time to Die" when it finally comes out.

To apply, fans need to fill out this application form, including selecting their favorite James Bond movie and answering two questions: "What makes you a James Bond superfan?" and "Why should we choose you for this job?" Applications must be received by 12 p.m. ET on April 16, 2021.