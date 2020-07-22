Need a Change of Scenery? The Country of Georgia Wants You to Come Work Remotely Visa Free

Working remotely getting you down? It can be hard to stay motivated when you’re stuck at home, looking at the same four walls day-in and day-out.

If you’re looking to get away, without having to take up your precious vacation days, there is one way you can work while enjoying a new environment. According to Time Out, the country of Georgia (not to be confused with the U.S. state) is launching a new work-from-home visa program for foreign remote workers.

Located just on the border between Europe and Asia, Georgia is often considered an underrated place to visit. Its capital, Tbilisi, is known for its gorgeous architecture and cobblestone streets. Visitors can see medieval monasteries, stunning mountains, rocky beaches, and of course, delicious food and wine.

And now, the Georgia’s Ministry of Economy is allowing “citizens of all countries” to work remotely in the nation for any amount of time beyond six months, according to Time Out. The program is mostly aimed toward self-employed people or freelancers, but anyone who does remote work can apply.

Naturally, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, applicants must also agree to a 14-day quarantine as soon as they enter the country. So, it’s probably best that you plan for a stay longer than two weeks at least. When you’re not working, you will undoubtedly like to explore the area.

In order to apply, fill out an application form that also requires your personal information, a certificate of employment, and a letter of consent for quarantine. You will also need to provide proof of travel insurance that will cover you for at least six months.

This specific application form will be online, but has yet to be launched, according to Time Out. There are other visa applications that are also available through the country’s online portal.