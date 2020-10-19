Dubai's New Remote Work Visa Program Will Allow People to Live in the Emirate for One Year

Dubai is looking to lure in long-term travelers with an enticing new visa program that will allow them to live in the United Arab Emirates while continuing to work for companies overseas.

According to the Government of Dubai, the new visa will allow remote workers and their families the chance to relocate on an annual basis to the Emirate while continuing to work virtually for companies all over the world.

“The global pandemic has changed how we live and work. As multinationals and leading start-ups across the world accelerate their rates of digital adoption, the need to be physically present to fulfill professional responsibilities has been redefined,” His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai’s department of tourism and commerce marketing, shared in a statement. “People continue to prioritize their health, wellbeing, and ability to ensure a positive work-life balance. Dubai is uniquely positioned to offer a safe, dynamic lifestyle opportunity to these digitally savvy workers and their families while they continue to work remotely, whether it is for a couple of months or an entire year.”

According to Lonely Planet, the new visa program will also afford long-term guests to do things only residents could do before, like open up a bank account and enroll their children in local schools. (Much like some of the other nations also adopting this long-term work visa program idea.)

Those interested in applying for the visa must show they earn a minimum of $5,000 a month and must submit their proof of employment. Then, all they have to do is pay the $287 visa fee plus medical insurance and they’re in.

As the local government noted, the program is also aiming to attract more top talent to come live and work in the Emirate, and hopefully have them foster new ideas and businesses while they’re there.

“The new initiative is a testament to the emirate’s ability to quickly adapt to changing market conditions and introduce new measures that improve ease of doing business and enhance its economic competitiveness,” Hamad Buamim, president of the Dubai chamber of commerce and industry, said. “The move also reflects Dubai’s ability to create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and professionals to benefit from the city’s advanced digital infrastructure and realize their ambitions in a vibrant innovation-driven business environment.”