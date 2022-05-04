This Hotel in Iceland Is Hiring a 'Midnight Sun Catcher' — Here's How to Apply

One lucky photographer will have the chance to spend 10 exceptionally light-filled days in the land of fire and ice.

While Iceland is traditionally known for the sights of its awe-inspiring northern lights in the winter, there's something particularly special about spending time during the warmer months in this seemingly magical land. Come summer, the spectacular "midnight sun" phenomenon returns, which means there's sunlight nearly 24/7, creating seemingly extra time in the day to pack in more adventure.

Aerial view of Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Paige Deasley

Last October, Hotel Rangá, the luxe lodge nestled on the South Coast of the island, launched a "Northern Lights Catcher" campaign and invited aspiring photographers to apply to win a fully paid-for trip to Iceland to capture the beauty of the Aurora for the hotel. This contest was wildly successful garnering 4,829 applicants from over 50 countries. In fact, there were so many winter applicants that the hotel decided to invite two photographers instead of just one.

This year, Hotel Rangá has decided to launch the opportunity for a similar dream job — in the summer months. One lucky photographer will have the chance to spend 10 exceptionally light-filled days in the land of fire and ice, capturing the sights of its iconic lush green highlands, countless waterfalls, glacier volcanoes, black-sand beaches, and highland hot springs. It's also a phenomenal opportunity for newer photographers to build up their portfolio.

Snowy mountains in Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Paige Deasley

For those interested in entering the contest, there are a few key details to keep in mind. The winner of the Midnight Sun Catcher Competition must be able to commit to a 10-day excursion in Iceland, and contribute numerous high-quality photos and videos of Iceland's Midnight Sun at the end of their stay.

In exchange for providing content, the winner will enjoy free flights to and from Iceland and complimentary room and board at the stunning Hotel Rangá for this 10-day trip. They'll also have the option to visit The Highland Center Hrauneyjar, the hotel's sister property in the Icelandic highlands (the uninhabited center of Iceland).

A rocky seashore on the coast of Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Paige Deasley