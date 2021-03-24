This Caribbean Island Is Offering a New Extended-stay Visa so Remote Workers Can Enjoy Its Waterfalls, Volcanoes, and Hot Springs

The new extended-stay visa program allows visitors to live in Dominica for up to 18 months.

From workcations to resort bubbles, the pandemic has spurred some unique travel trends as the industry found creative ways to stay afloat. This includes the increased popularity of long-term digital nomad visas. Once an anomaly only offered by a few countries, several places across the globe are now making it easier for remote workers to become temporary residents. The latest destination to hop on that trend is Dominica.

The island nation is inviting digital nomads and remote workers to bring their work-from-home setup to the Caribbean. With the recently launched Work in Nature (WIN) extended-stay visa, visitors can relocate to Dominica for up to 18 months.

On this English-speaking island located between Martinique and Guadeloupe, visitors will find rain forests, volcanoes, waterfalls, natural hot springs, and, of course, sandy beaches, as well as the Caribbean's first long-distance hiking trail. It's all part of the beauty that earned Dominica its nickname, the "Nature Isle of the Caribbean." With the WIN visa, tourists can experience all of that and more during a long-term stay on the island.

Port of Roseau, Dominica Image zoom Credit: NAPA74/Getty

Both individuals and families are welcome to apply for the visa, with Dominica even offering a family bundle program that encourages children to attend school on the island. Interested applicants must demonstrate that they earn an annual salary of at least $50,000, or have other means of supporting themselves, their spouse/partner, and any dependents. The visa costs $800 for singles and $1,200 for families, though applicants must also pay a nonrefundable application fee of $100. Once the application is complete, a response will usually be issued within seven days. Confirmed applicants will then have a three-month grace period to relocate to Dominica.

In addition to its natural wonders, Dominica also offers high-speed internet and technology services, modern healthcare facilities, and opportunities for impact volunteer programs with NGOs and private sector entities. The initiative also provides a few other incentives, such as duty-free on select items and discounts from various service providers.

If the program grows in popularity, officials from Dominica hope to create WIN Village — a remote worker community with an array of support services, shared social and entertainment spaces, coworking areas, and various types of accommodations, from luxury to more moderately priced options.

For more information on the Work in Nature visa, and to submit your application, visit the program's official website.