Get Paid to Take a Road Trip in the Car of Your Choice — Here's How

Ready to hit the open road for a vacation? Discover Cars isn't just happy to help you get on your way, the company will also pay you to put the pedal to the metal.

In December, Discover Cars opened a new dream job opportunity for one lucky person to join its team as an official "road trip tester."

Cars on the Olympic National Park road Credit: Carmen Martínez Torrón/Getty Images

As part of the gig, the new road trip tester will try out every aspect of a vehicle, including all its gadgets and gears, then detail every element in a review. The tester will also critique anything that needs improvement and offer a final assessment on whether the car is a good choice for a road trip.

In return, the candidate will get to choose which car they'd like to review, have it delivered to them to try for three days, and earn $700, which they can spend on "anything from flights to hotel or attraction tickets should they choose to visit any," according to Discover Cars.

As for how you can qualify, anyone 18 or older with a driver's license is invited to apply.

"Naturally, we'd want the successful candidate to be passionate about cars. Of course, you don't have to know how to put together an engine, but having an understanding of what makes a good car is key," the company shared on its application page. "We'd also love to have someone who loves traveling come on board. It's not just about the car, but how it can enhance a trip away. So having a solid understanding of a good holiday is an added bonus."

When you're ready, you can head to the company's application page, fill out the basic information, and add in a small paragraph about what makes you the best candidate for the role.