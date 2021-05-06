Are you "hungry for new experiences with a passion for travel?" It's time to get your application ready.

Days Inn's Coveted 'Sunternship' Is Back — and It'll Pay You $10,000 to Travel the US This Summer

Attention travel lovers and job seekers everywhere: Days Inn's Sunternship is back.

In 2018, Days Inn by Wyndham brought the "Sunternship" job opportunity to the masses. It was then that the brand hired its first Suntern to take on the task of traveling around the United States to experience all the best Days Inn accommodations from coast to coast. Though the company took a hiatus from hiring in 2020 due to the pandemic, it's back for 2021 and better than ever.

"For over 50 years we've made it our mission to help guests make the most out of their travels, and after more than a year of being confined to the four corners of our homes, that mission feels even more important than ever," John Henderson, brand leader and president of operations at Days Inn by Wyndham, said in a statement.

The new hire, Days Inn explained, will head out for a two-week exploration of "some of America's most desirable destinations" and be responsible for creating "lasting memories through captured moments." The Suntern will then create a "Hot List" of experiences that will be featured on the brand's website and social media channels.

"Whether it's skydiving in Seattle, hiking through Yellowstone, or parasailing in Daytona Beach, we want our Suntern to have a summer they'll remember forever," Henderson added.

Qualifications for the job include being a "bright, social-media-savvy travel enthusiast and aspiring photographer," along with being at least 21 years old and having a valid federal or state-issued ID. of course, the person must also be able to travel for two consecutive weeks in August 2021 and be "hungry for new experiences with a passion for travel."

In exchange for this hard work, the Suntern will be compensated with a $10,000 paycheck along with paid hotel accommodations, a $250 daily travel stipend, a Wyndham Rewards® Diamond-level membership, and more.