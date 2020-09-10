25 Companies Hiring Remote Workers Right Now

According to a FlexJobs survey, 66 percent of workers would prefer to work remotely full-time after the pandemic. If you're one of them, here's how to find a job that doesn't require going into an office.

This is finally the year that everyone caught on to the joy of working from home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, millions of workers around the globe quickly switched from in-office environments to connecting remotely. It turns out, people rather like it. And, according to FlexJobs, more and more high-paying employers are now looking to hire remote workers too.

“Perhaps now more than ever, flexible and remote work arrangements are critical to employees’ overall health and wellbeing,” a rep for FlexJobs said in a statement. In a recent survey conducted in partnership with Mental Health America, FlexJobs found that employees without flexible work arrangements are almost two times more likely to have poor or very poor mental health than those with flexible work arrangements.

According to the survey, 66 percent of workers said they would prefer to work remotely full-time after the pandemic. To help potential job seekers find remote job opportunities, FlexJobs identified the top companies hiring for the most remote jobs without any location requirements.

“As more companies embrace remote work for the long-term, I expect that the number of jobs that can be performed from anywhere will continue to grow as well,” Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, said in a statement. “The flexibility of working remotely and being untethered from a specific location can play a critical part in maintaining overall wellbeing and even opens up opportunities for many to live in less expensive areas, potentially improving their quality of life.”