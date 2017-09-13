5 Cities to Move to If You Want a Pay Raise

This story originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com on August 29th, 2017.

Wages are increasing in the US, though some cities saw bigger gains that others.

According to Glassdoor's latest Local Pay Report, year-over-year wages across the US increased 2% between August 2016 and August 2017. This is up slightly from 1.7% growth last month.

The below cities are all above average when it comes to wage growth:

4 (tie). Los Angeles

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.1%

Median base pay: $59,972

4 (tie). Seattle

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.1%

Median base pay: $60,487

3. Washington DC

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.3%

Median base pay: $59,141

1 (tie). Boston

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.4%

Median base pay: $58,731

San Francisco California Credit: Katherine Papera/Getty Images/EyeEm

1 (tie). San Francisco

Percent wage growth year-over-year: 2.4%