CheapCaribbean Is Looking for Someone to Go on 3 Free All-inclusive Beach Vacations

Some people dream of taking a vacation on a relaxing beach. But for a few lucky people, this dream could actually become their job.

In honor of the company's 21st birthday, online booking search engine CheapCaribbean is launching its new Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program. This special program allows three "ambassadors" to document their "woohoo" moments on three, all-inclusive stays at CheapCaribbean resorts in the next year.

The brand is looking for travel lovers, thrill seekers, foodies, and beach experts for this position. The Woohoo Beach Ambassadors will be sharing the brand's best vacation content on social media while enjoying their stay. In addition, these ambassadors will act as guest judges on CheapCaribbean's panel for the annual Noble Beach Prize -- which picks the best beach resorts and destinations every year.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program, in honor of our 21st anniversary, as we aim to bring some excitement and inspiration back to the beach all while continuing to support and uplift our destination and resort partners," said Dana Studebaker, senior director of marketing, consumer brands at Apple Leisure Group. "Woohoo Beach Ambassadors will get fully immersed in our brand offerings and help us to source and highlight some of the most exciting experiences travelers can find on CheapCaribbean.com."

Interested applicants can fill out the online form between now and July 25. The chosen applicants will be notified directly. All applicants must be over 21, have a valid U.S. passport, and currently live in the contiguous U.S. The online form asks for basic contact information, your social media handles, and two short answer questions asking where is your favorite Caribbean beach and why you would make the perfect Woohoo Beach Ambassador.

For more information or to fill out an application, visit the CheapCaribbean website.