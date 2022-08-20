This Sweets Company Is Hiring a Chief Candy Officer — Here's How to Apply

Applications are open now until Aug. 31.

By
Jamie Aranoff
Jamie Aranoff headshot
Jamie Aranoff
Jamie Aranoff is an assistant editor for Travel + Leisure, specializing in all things travel news. Prior to joining T+L, she worked for ABC News on the network assignment desk. Jamie is a chronic over-packer and a firm advocate for the window seat.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2022
Large containers of an assortment of candies at la Boqueria Market in Barcelona
Photo: Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

While you may have been told to lay off the candy as a child, this company actually is looking to pay someone to do just that — seriously.

Candy Funhouse, an online Canadian candy warehouse, is hiring a Chief Candy Officer, with pay up to $78,341.66 ($100,000 CAD) annually. The company has the job posted both on its site and on LinkedIn (with currently over 200 applicants, according to the platform).

Duties will include tasting over 3,500 candies a month, choosing which new candies the company will cover, leading company strategy, running candy board meetings, and "all things fun," reads the listing on LinkedIn.

Candy Funhouse is the self-proclaimed "biggest online candy store in the world." The warehouse sells everything from retro candies like Razzles and Wax Bottles to sweets from Japan, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and more. The company also offers pre-made boxes that are easy to ship as well as candy for specific diets like Halal, Kosher, and even non-sweet treats like bagged pickles and flower arrangements.

While the company states applicants do not need any previous experience, Candy Funhouse is looking for an enthusiastic candidate and natural born leader with an excellent set of communication skills, fluency in English, and no food allergies.

While the position is remote, American employees can opt to work out of the company's New Jersey office, while those in Canada can work out of their Toronto location.

Applications are open from now through the end of August.

The application process is simple; if applying on LinkedIn candidates will be asked to upload their most recent resume, and answer as to being asked if they are comfortable on camera. If applying to the site directly, applicants can choose to upload a cover letter, although it is not required.

And yes, the job description notes that the role comes with dental insurance.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Residential buildings in Historic center of Vienna, classic European architecture against blue sky
My Grandparents Fled the Holocaust, and I Returned to Their Homeland After Reclaiming Their Citizenship — Here's What It Was Like
Two photos from Atlanta's Busy Bee Cafe, including a plate of chicken and waffles and sides, and an employee sitting at the restaurant's counter in a Busy Bee sweatshirt
I Grew Up in Atlanta — Here's How the Culinary Scene Changed Before My Eyes
Travel Agent
Everything You Need to Know About Becoming a Travel Agent
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
Artist Brece Honeycutt walks to her Artists at Work space at Hancock Shaker Village in Hancock, MA
10 Best Things to Do in the Berkshires — From Beautiful Hiking Trails and Lakes to Museums and Breweries
Wide shot of gay couple relaxing on deck of luxury tropical villa drinking coffee and watching sunrise
7 Financial Tips From Digital Nomads Who Travel the World Full-time
Lily Palma's Zapotec travel experiences in Oaxaca, Mexico
How One Indigenous Woman Is Showing Travelers the Real Oaxaca
Hotel Ranga in Iceland at sunrise
This Hotel in Iceland Is Hiring a 'Midnight Sun Catcher' — Here's How to Apply
Plaza in Seville, Spain during the day with people walking around
10 Best Countries for Americans Who Want to Live Abroad
Catherine Powell
Women Made More Than $12 Billion on Airbnb in 2021 — 4 Top Hosts Share Their Tips on Renting Out Properties
A group of four men wade into the water of a lake in Turkey
With Ancient Ruins and Striking Landscapes, Turkey's Lakes Region Is a Hidden Gem
Flamingos in Turks and Caicos
An Island-by-island Guide to Traveling to the Caribbean Amid COVID-19
Instant noodle. noodle soup in a cup, view from above.
Top Ramen Is Hiring a Chief Noodle Officer — and the Pay Is $10k and 50 Years of Ramen
Asian family loading luggage into their car, with their daughter
9 Steps to Get You Ready to Move Abroad
A spread of brunch dishes at Montreal Restaurant Arthurs
From Bagels to Brisket, Montreal Has Incredible Jewish Food — Here are the Best Spots
Illuminated Buildings In Toronto City Against Cloudy Sky
Toronto City Guide