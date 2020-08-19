Bud Light Seltzer Will Pay You $5,000 a Month to Make Memes

The company is looking for a Chief Meme Officer. Here's how you can apply.

Think you’re funny, creative, and happen to love a good hard seltzer every now and then? Bud Light is looking for you.

On Wednesday, Andy Goeler, Vice President of Bud Light Marketing, announced on Instagram that the company is currently seeking the help of a new CMO. No, not a Chief Marketing Officer, but rather, a Chief MEME Officer.

“We spent 12 years working on delivering a five-times filtered seltzer with 100 calories and four delicious flavors, but we somehow forgot to include the most important ingredient in any hard seltzer — memes,” the statement says. “That’s why we’re reaching out to you, memers of the world, for your help.”

So, what exactly does the job entail? According to the company, the new hire will design “authentic seltzer memes” to share with the world to make people smile — and hopefully make them want to pick up a few Bud Light seltzers too.

“We’re excited to hire the brand’s first-ever Chief Meme Officer to help us generate unique Bud Light Seltzer memes that will complement and drive even more awareness of our great tasting seltzers,” Goeler said in a statement.

Now through Sept. 18, those interested in the job can apply via BudLightSeltzerNeedsMemes.com. There, candidates can also download meme templates to begin experimenting with their seltzer-themed ideas.