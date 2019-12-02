The Queen Is Hiring a Royal Travel Director — and It Could Be You (Video)

In case you didn’t know, the British Royal Family travels a lot. This year alone, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a tour of several African nations, while Prince William and Kate Middleton toured Pakistan. The Queen also heads out quite often to her homes all around the United Kingdom, while Charles and Camilla are gearing up for their own African tour in 2020.

However, the family doesn’t exactly plan their own travel. They leave that up to their staff instead. But, it appears the family needs a little help as they are currently looking for a Travel Director. And, if you love both the royals and travel enough, the job could be yours.

“This role is critical to ensuring that the Royal Household operates and purchases safe, efficient, cost-effective and appropriate travel services for the official duties of Members of the Royal Family and their Households,” the job posting for Royal Travel Director reads.

In the role, the new hire will have “overall responsibility for organizing air travel and overseeing the operations of The Queen’s Helicopter Flight and usage of scheduled train services and the Royal Train.” The hire will also be the go-between with relevant authorities to provide advice on travel and security.

The royal household is looking for someone who has experience with operations and financial management pertaining to travel and logistics. The person must also have a good understanding of Safety Management Systems, Aviation Safety Auditing and Quality Assurance. The right person for the job will also have leadership and management skills, as they will be overseeing a small team.

The new hire will also have good negotiating skills, work well with others to “forge good partnerships,” and have conflict resolution skills. For all this, the hire will be compensated with £85,000, or about $110,000 a year, as well as their own office in Buckingham Palace.

Sound like you? Go ahead and apply now on the royal household’s employment website. Just make sure to track all those royal frequent flyer miles.