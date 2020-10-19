Get Paid $52,000 to Eat Cookies All Day

Real-life cookie monsters, there is a dream job out there for you.

Border Biscuits, a cookie manufacturer in Scotland, is looking for the perfect cookie taste tester, according to The Independent. This “master biscuitier” will be responsible for testing and crafting the company’s new cookies. Plus, it comes with a salary of £40,000 ($52,000) per year, as if eating cookies all day wasn’t enough to make us want to apply.

In order to be qualified for the role, candidates must have a degree in either food science, nutrition or food related studies, have experience managing a food service product, practical and scientific experience with bakery products, and be literate in Microsoft Outlook and Excel, according to the Border Biscuits website. So, sadly, it’s not just about eating cookies.

Ideal candidates with these qualifications should also be creative foodies with an obsession with “the best” food products out there, an authentic, open, and honest style, relationship building, leadership and coaching skills, attention to detail, methodical thinking, flexibility, a “can do” attitude and other “soft” skills that make this person the best cookie tester for the company. It should be mentioned that this job is most likely limited to UK citizens.

Paul Parkins, managing director of Border Biscuits, told The Independent, “This is an incredible opportunity for someone to fulfill their dream of creating delicious treats every day and of course, be paid for it!”

In return, the company is offering a salary, 35 days paid vacation, and other competitive benefits. And free cookies, of course.

This is also a full-time job instead of a temporary gig. Lots of brands have searched for taste testers, who were asked to review garlic bread, avocados, or chocolates. These were mostly temporary roles with smaller stipends.

If you feel like you meet all these requirements or want to learn more about the role, visit the Border Biscuits website to submit your application.