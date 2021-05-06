This Dream Job Will Pay You to Gamble in Las Vegas on the Company's Dime

A year after going dark, the Las Vegas Strip is ready to turn on the lights, and BonusFinder wants to pay you to experience it all.

In May, BonusFinder, an online gambling website, announced it's on the hunt for a very special employee to send to Las Vegas and review hotels, casinos, and activities.

"As we head into Spring and Summer of 2021, the team at BonusFinder are offering the ultimate dream job for those who love Las Vegas and love playing casino games," reps for the company said in a statement. "We're paying for one successful candidate to visit Sin City, relax in luxury accommodation, explore the city, and review the casinos."

The company will give the successful candidate $2,000 for a bit of casino spending money and will pay an additional $500 in cash for the employee's time and reviews. All accommodation and travel expenses are included.

With the job, the candidate will be required to review the "luxurious aesthetic of the casinos, the variation of games available to play, the service of the staff, the quality of the dealers, the atmosphere within the casinos," and more.

To apply for the job, candidates must be at least 21 years old. The role is open to all international candidates. All interested parties need to do is fill out the application form, which includes the question, "What is your favorite casino game?" and write a short explanation as to why they'd be the perfect candidate for this role. "Be as creative as you can" in your explanation," the company adds.