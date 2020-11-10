This Company Will Give You $8,000 to Go on a One-hour Online Shopping Spree on Black Friday

As shopping has shifted online more than ever during the global pandemic, Black Friday — the biggest shopping day of the year — is also on track to become a cyber event. To better track habits and coupon use, Coupon Lawn is looking for one Shopping Expert to go on an $8,000 online shopping spree on Nov. 27 — with a one-hour time limit.

“Through this campaign, we aim to observe the changes in online shopping habits and the effectiveness of coupons during the post-pandemic,” the description reads on the coupon code site.

The selected shopper will be given an $8,000 budget to use in 60 minutes, while Coupon Lawn tracks their spending. They must try at least 10 merchants and use the company’s coupons and deals before payment, as well as keep a diary to document their routine and experience and how they benefited from using the coupons.

Applicants must be U.S. residents over the age of 18 with at least one year of online shopping experience and a good sense of quick decision making to effectively make purchases within the given time. They should also have experience using online coupons.

The chosen Coupon Lawn Shopping Expert will get to keep everything they buy after using up all the money during the Black Friday shopping spree, and they will also be awarded the exact amount of money they save by using the coupons. For bragging rights, they will also get social media mentions and a certificate which promises to “help you in your future employment.”