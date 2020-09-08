You Can Get Paid Six Figures to Ski and Nanny in Aspen This Year

If you love caring for kids, shredding fresh powder, and the thought of living in one of the world’s top winter destinations, we’ve officially found your dream job.

Jobs in Childcare, a professional childcare job portal that works with agencies to place candidates with VIP and high-net-worth families, posted an opening for a nanny to care for a four-year-old boy in Aspen, Colorado.

“As a nanny/governess you will be responsible for meeting all of the child’s daily needs and routines — wake up, mealtimes, cleanliness, play, development, education, schedules, and bedtime duties,” the job description reads. “In addition to this, a background in education and early years would be beneficial to offer a homeschooling environment when required as well act as an appropriate role model/mentor to him to promote good manners, teach etiquette, and promote learning at every opportunity.”

Beyond a professional background in childcare, the ideal candidate will need a unique set of skills: winter sports prowess. The governess hired to oversee this child should expect to hit the slopes with him, nurturing not only his health and happiness, but his burgeoning ski and snowboard skills, too.

On top of the perks that come with the job, the compensation might sound too good to be true: The salary will be in the six figures — no mere pittance for a capable, slope-shredding nanny. This role offers $120,000 to 135,000 per year plus frequent international travel and housing in Aspen, either in the family’s staff apartment or your own separate pad.

Of course, a job with so many rewards doesn’t come without its demands. The candidate must have at least five years of experience working in private households plus knowledge of another language — Spanish, Italian, or French — and should expect to work up to 12 hours a day, five days a week.