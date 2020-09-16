Aruba Is Inviting Professionals Working From Home to Work From Paradise Instead

If you have to be on a Zoom call for work, you might as well do it with your feet in the sand and the gentle flow of waves crashing in the background, right?

At least that’s what Aruba thinks, welcoming travelers to work remotely from its shores, soaking up island vibes — and making all their coworkers jealous. As part of Aruba Tourism Authority’s new “One Happy Workation” program, visitors can stay for up to three months, allowing people to go straight from spreadsheets to white sandy beaches.

“We recognize the desire to travel safely and have noticed a rising trend of visitors in Aruba extending their stays, so we knew the appetite for longer trips was growing,” Sanju Luidens, the CMO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, told Travel + Leisure on Wednesday. “With many Americans working remotely, we curated the best workation experiences and deals to make it easier to not only work from paradise, but also experience living like a local. With Aruba’s perfect location under the hurricane belt, our ‘One happy island’ comes with peace of mind that sunny, warm weather is practically guaranteed.”

Visitors can stay anywhere from one week to 90 days. While the program does not require any visas, those who come are not permitted to work for a person or company in Aruba.

As a bonus, Aruba is offering hotel and accommodation packages, which include special rates, complimentary WiFi, and even all-inclusive food and beverage options.

Currently, Aruba requires U.S. travelers to complete a self-health declaration form and show a negative COVID-19 test. Many travelers can choose to pre-pay for a test to be completed upon arrival and are required to purchase the Aruba Visitors Insurance.

Visitors from several other states, however, are required to upload a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before departure, according to the Aruba Tourism Authority. The test must be uploaded online at least 12 hours before the flight.

While in Aruba, masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces, including in shops and on tour buses. Restaurants are open, but bars, rum shops, and nightclubs remain closed. Hotel bars, however, have been allowed to open for hotel guests only.

The island has also implemented a cleaning and hygiene certification program for tourism-related businesses, which includes implementing plexiglass barriers at desks and disinfecting high-touch areas.

In total, Aruba has reported just over 3,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

For those who can’t make it to Aruba right away, take a break from work with a 30-minute video featuring the calming sights and sounds of the island.