People Are Replacing Their AirPods With These $20 Noise-canceling Earbuds With Amazing Sound and Battery Life

There’s nothing more frustrating than being out and about listening to music or a good podcast, only to have your headphones die with your charger still plugged into the wall at home. Whether you’re depending on your earbuds to block out noise while you try to catch up on sleep on a flight or are simply looking for a soothing soundtrack to score your tour of a new city, it’s important to find a pair that provides good sound quality and actually stays charged.

Equipped with a USB cable built into the case, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds do just that. Better yet, they’re currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $20, so they’re bound to become your new travel essential.

These high-quality, price-conscious headphones from JLab are a hidden gem at Amazon, offering 32 total hours of battery life and eight hours of active listening time, so you never have to break up the background track of your day. When the headphones do eventually run out of charge, the case features a foldable USB cable that’s compatible with most charging blocks, so you don’t have to worry about bringing extra cords with you on vacation or while running errands.

The compact case is smaller than a credit card, so it can easily be slid into your carry-on, personal item, or even your pocket without adding bulk. Touch controls on the earbuds make it simple to adjust the volume, play and pause your music, and answer calls all without ever touching your phone, and active noise cancellation makes them perfect for loud airports and muting other distracting sounds. Plus, a built-in microphone ensures clear calls and vibrant audio every time.

Three rubber tip sizes ensure these headphones will be comfortable for a range of ear sizes, and shoppers have their choice of six stylish shades. Only Slate is currently on sale, but neutral shades like lilac and black are still an affordable $25.

More than 13,800 customers have awarded these headphones with a perfect five-star rating at Amazon, confirming that they’re the ideal wireless option for all budgets. If you’re looking for an inexpensive pair of headphones to take with you on your travels, shoppers swear the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds are the way to go. One customer noted that they have been using them for six months and “they have traveled across the globe with me,” adding that they “charge quickly” and are “durable, well-made, [and] cheap.”

Another shopper agreed, writing that the “charge lasts forever” and “they are awesome for travel.” If you’re bothered by loud noises, this customer also shared that they “mainly use them when I’m working to cancel out the distractions around me” and “they do that extremely well.” Meanwhile, another shopper revealed that they bought them for vacation and they “lasted me the entire flight without fail,” adding that the “sound and quality are great.”

And if you’re tired of splurging on expensive headphones like AirPods or Beats, shoppers even swear that these earbuds are a “million times better than Apple AirPods,” explaining that they “are a lot more comfortable,” as well as “actually stay in my ears.” Another customer added that they’re “better than AirPods for $20” and the “battery life is amazing,” sharing that “in the month or so I’ve had these I’ve only had to charge them three times.” High-quality audio is not to be overlooked, and one shopper noted that the “sound quality and battery longevity is much better than my AirPods,” adding that because they lose their headphones frequently they “don’t mind replacing [these], unlike my AirPods.”

Headphones are notoriously easy to lose, but they’re also an integral part of our daily lives, both for travel and simply enjoying some good tunes. Instead of breaking the bank on a pair that may slip out of your pocket while running for your next flight, grab the high-quality, affordable JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds shoppers can’t stop raving about while they’re on sale at Amazon for 20 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

