Shoppers Say This Rechargeable Fan Is a Lifesaver During Heat Waves — and It’s Just $17 Today

The end of summer may be near, but that doesn’t mean that the hot weather is going anywhere. In fact, the western United States, along with other parts of the world like Spain, are currently being gripped by intense heat waves. If you have an outdoor concert on your September calendar or a walking tour on your upcoming vacation itinerary, it would be smart to invest in a portable gadget that can help cool you down. And Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate hack in the Jisulife Portable Fan.

Perfectly compact and equipped with a high-power battery, the travel-friendly, handheld fan has earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings, with many from travelers venturing to hot locations or reviewers stuck in a heat wave. It’s also worth mentioning that the fan is currently on sale. Right now, you can get the Jisulife Portable Fan for 41 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to just $17.

$17 (originally $29)



The Jisulife Portable Fan has a rechargeable 4,000-mAh battery, which the brand highlights is a higher capacity than similar models on the market. Users can alternate between three speed levels with the click of a button, and the fan offers up to 20 hours of run time. Its petite 3.4-inch by 1.8-inch by 6.2-inch profile makes it an ideal handheld option when you’re lounging around or on the go, but its sturdy base allows it to stand upright on any surface.

In fact, the bottom is lined with an anti-slip mat so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over; set it up on your desk, airplane tray table, hotel nightstand, and wherever else you need a cool, steady breeze. Plus, it weighs less than 1 pound, so you can easily carry it in your purse, backpack, or fanny pack when you’re out exploring. And, there’s a convenient safety switch on the base that keeps it from accidentally turning on when it’s in your bag.

Amazon shoppers are raving that they love this portable fan, with some calling it “the best thing ever.” One customer said the Jisulife Portable Fan was “just what I needed” for an outdoor concert during a “brutal heat wave.'' They wrote, “I kept it on the highest setting for almost the entire night and didn't notice any battery issues.” They concluded their review, saying, “[I] absolutely recommend [it for] someone who sweats easily like me.” For another shopper that also admitted to running hot, the fan helped them cool down in just “a couple of minutes.”

One buyer went as far as to say that they are “having a love affair with this little fan” and shared, “I live in Texas and we've been feeling the heat! I'm so impressed with the quality and design of this little guy. The battery in it really does last for hours upon hours.” Their review was followed by a traveler that said it “helped me survive the heat and one evening [when] we had no air conditioning in an authentic old hotel.” They even dubbed it as their “best purchase of the summer.”

Similarly, another wanderlust shopper commented, “[It] saved me on my trip to Greece. [It] works really well and the charge lasts a long time. It’s not super loud; I had it on during an airplane trip and no one around me even noticed.” Chiming in, an Amazon customer mentioned that they “took this on my summer trip to New York City and it was the hero of the trip. [It] saved me from the death heat of the subway.”

Beyond travel and heat waves, a reviewer said that it has come in clutch for “outdoor graduations, outdoor sporting events, movie theaters, restaurants, parties, and shopping,” and assured others that “it is also quiet” and “didn’t disturb anyone.” They also added that it’s “durable, as I have dropped and knocked off of tables onto hardwood floors… it has continued to work perfectly.” Another shopper was happy to report that it’s summer wedding-approved, joking, “If I had a nickel for every time I was told by the wedding party, ‘This is the best gift ever,’ let’s just say, I would be a rich mother of the bride.”

Beat these last few weeks of heat with the Jisulife Portable Fan. Add one to your cooldown routine while on sale for just $17 on Amazon.

