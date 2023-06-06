This 3-in-1 Fan Is Also a Portable Charger and Flashlight — and It’s a ‘Must-buy’ for Summer Travel

Summer temperatures are coming in hot, and the last thing you want is to be unprepared for the heat and discomfort thay may come along with the stunning views on your next vacation. If you’ve ever found yourself in accommodations that are ill-equipped with air conditioning, or on a train that’s poorly ventilated, you know how these experiences can put a damper on your trip. Enter: the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan.

Currently on sale for just $18, this lightweight, unassuming piece of technology will ensure you never have to worry about the temperature of the day ahead — no matter what’s on your travel agenda.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)

This compact, multi-functional fan is the one piece of technology you’ll be glad you packed during any vacations you have planned this summer. Not only does the lightweight device function as a powerful (and portable) fan, but it also doubles as a phone charger and flashlight for any unforeseen circumstances that may arise while you’re traveling. There are few things less comfortable than journeying in the heat, but this small-but-mighty fan offers up to 21 hours of cooling in one charge, and can even be folded to sit as a stationary fan while you sleep.

Running out of phone battery can be a nightmare while you’re out and about on vacation, but this fan provides a backup charge, so all you’ll need to pack is an additional USB cord to keep your phone ready to navigate you home. Not to mention that it folds up into a smooth, ergonomic shape, hiding the blades and making it perfect to throw into your bag without risking it getting broken.

It’s no wonder that this ultra-functional device has become a best-seller at Amazon, and in five colors it’s a must-have for travelers that often find themselves overheating while on the go. In fact, it has even earned more than 31,800 five-star ratings, securing its spot as a handy accessory to make warm-weather travel more enjoyable.

One shopper raved that they “put it on the nightstand next to my bed in the hotel room” to keep them cool at night, and marveled, “who knew such a small fan could push so much air?” They also revealed that the “rechargeable battery lasted quite a long time,” adding that it’s now going to be their “constant companion” for summertime.

Another customer noted that they purchased this fan for an especially hot trip to Disney, touting it as “one of the best purchases I [have] ever made.” They even pointed to the impressive battery life as a selling point, admitting that they “had it on all day (at least 12 hours),” and the fan “did not die” once. They also noted that this compact device is a “must-buy for any hot-weather vacation.”

Staying cool and comfortable is essential for actually enjoying your warm-weather travels. No matter where you’re headed this summer, you won’t regret picking up the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan to not only regulate your temperature, but also keep your phone charged while you’re out and about. The best-selling fan is currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $18, and will have everyone on your trip wishing they too had planned ahead.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $18.

