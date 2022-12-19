You Can Now Go Curling on the Tarmac at This NYC Airport — Here’s How

The rink will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Published on December 19, 2022
Curling at TWA Hotel

There’s a new way to pass some time during a long layover at JFK: curling. 

The TWA Hotel, which sits just outside JFK’s Terminal 5, installed a curling rink right on the tarmac next to the hotel’s 1958 Lockheed Constellation "Connie" airplane cocktail bar, the hotel shared with Travel + Leisure. The rink, which opened on Saturday, is free to use each weekend. 

“A hot Scottish import has landed at the TWA Hotel: the weird and wonderful winter sport of curling,” the hotel wrote in a statement shared with T+L, adding travelers can “give the quirky Olympic favorite — which dates back to 16th-century Scotland — a whirl every weekend (for free!) at the landmark hotel's custom curling rink.”

The rink will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. It is free on a first-come-first-served basis with reservations not available. 

The curling rink will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24, on Dec. 25, on Dec. 31, and on Jan. 1.

The rink will provide all the equipment needed for a game, including the gray rocks with red and blue handles.

The TWA Hotel first opened in 2019 in the old terminal building designed by Eero Saarinen. The hotel feels like stepping back in time with a sunken lounge, a plane-turned-cocktail bar, a wing-shaped roof, and iconic red carpet. The hotel also features exhibits on TWA, the jet age, and mid-century modern design, as well as a Twister Room with a wall-to-wall version of the 1960s game.

Guests can also relax by the rooftop infinity pool, which is open year-round and can be heated up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and hang out on the observation deck to take in runway views. And this winter, travelers can enjoy the Runway Chalet at The Pool Bar complete with a fireplace in a ski-themed tented bar.

The curling rink isn’t the first themed pop-up the TWA Hotel has hosted. Last summer, the hotel turned its tarmac into a retro roller rink.

