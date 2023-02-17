An international terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport remained closed Friday after a power outage halted flights and forced some to turn around.

Terminal 1 at JFK, which serves several international airlines, including Air France, Korean Air, Lufthansa, and Turkish Airlines, planned to remain closed on Friday after an electrical panel failure, which then resulted in a small isolated fire overnight. The airport initially thought it would reopen the terminal mid-morning on Friday, NBC New York reported, but late Thursday night plans changed.

“JFK Terminal 1 will remain closed on 2/17 due to electrical issues as the Port Authority continues working with the terminal’s operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible,” the airport tweeted Thursday night. “Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport.”

The closure caused a cascading effect of problems. As of Friday morning, dozens of flights had been canceled into or out of JFK on Thursday and Friday, according to FlightAware.

Some international flights were forced to turn around and return to their original airports, like an Air New Zealand flight that was already eight hours into its route and spent just as long returning to Auckland, CBS New York reported. Others hopped on buses to be taken to other area airports, including Stewart International Airport in Orange County.

The airport tweeted the outage impacted “the terminal’s ability to accept inbound and outbound flights” but said it was “working to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals.”

Even the bad news of cancellations was being doled out old-school style, written out by hand because the electronic board at the terminal was not working, NBC noted.

The power outage comes just over a month after a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage led to a nationwide grounding of flights.