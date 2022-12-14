JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Less than $50 — but You'll have to Book Fast

JetBlue is celebrating the new year in advance with a sale to U.S. destinations, the Caribbean, and Mexico with fares starting at less than $50.

The “Hello 2023” sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET or local time on Thursday and is valid on travel between Jan. 10, 2023, and Feb. 15. 2023, according to JetBlue. The sale is good for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“Great deals are flying,” JetBlue wrote in a Facebook post. “Land these flights and vacation packages for next year now.”

Travelers can fly between Las Vegas and Los Angeles for just $39, and fly between Boston and Kansas City for just $44. And for just $49, travelers can fly between Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, fly between Boston and Baltimore, fly between New York and Charleston, and more.

Those looking for a winter escape can head to Cancun from Fort Lauderdale for just $99 one-way, head to San Juan from Orlando starting at just $84 each way, or head to Punta Cana from New York starting at just $194 one-way.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program, which the company recently overhauled for 2023.

Most JetBlue flights include the company’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

In addition to savings on flights, JetBlue is offering discounted vacation packages that include both the flight and hotel. Travelers can book a JetBlue Vacations package to places like Las Vegas starting at just $299 when traveling from Los Angeles, or in New Orleans starting at just $178 when traveling from Fort Lauderdale.