JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Less than $50 — but You'll have to Book Fast

The sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET or local time on Thursday and is valid on travel between Jan. 10, 2023, and Feb. 15. 2023.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Photo:

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

JetBlue is celebrating the new year in advance with a sale to U.S. destinations, the Caribbean, and Mexico with fares starting at less than $50.

The “Hello 2023” sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET or local time on Thursday and is valid on travel between Jan. 10, 2023, and Feb. 15. 2023, according to JetBlue. The sale is good for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“Great deals are flying,” JetBlue wrote in a Facebook post. “Land these flights and vacation packages for next year now.”

Travelers can fly between Las Vegas and Los Angeles for just $39, and fly between Boston and Kansas City for just $44. And for just $49, travelers can fly between Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, fly between Boston and Baltimore, fly between New York and Charleston, and more.

Those looking for a winter escape can head to Cancun from Fort Lauderdale for just $99 one-way, head to San Juan from Orlando starting at just $84 each way, or head to Punta Cana from New York starting at just $194 one-way. 

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program, which the company recently overhauled for 2023.

Most JetBlue flights include the company’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

In addition to savings on flights, JetBlue is offering discounted vacation packages that include both the flight and hotel. Travelers can book a JetBlue Vacations package to places like Las Vegas starting at just $299 when traveling from Los Angeles, or in New Orleans starting at just $178 when traveling from Fort Lauderdale. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
etBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Score $100 Off Flights With JetBlue's Cyber Monday Sale — but You'll Have to Book Soon
etBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Halloween Sale Has Flights for As Low As $31
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Has $29 Flights From Phoenix to Celebrate New Routes
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $36 — but Only Until Tomorrow
Spirit Plane
Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights for Just $39 Each Way — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Spirit's Latest Sale Has Flights As Low As $52 — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport
Southwest’s Winter Sale Has Fares As Low As $29 — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow
A Spirit Airlines A320 landing at Portland International Airport into a setting sun.
Spirit Airlines Is Offering Travelers a Treat for Halloween With Tickets Starting at Just $39
JetBlue Plane
JetBlue's Big Fall Sale Is Here — With Flights Starting As Low As $39
A Southwest Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Southwest Airlines plane approaches the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Fall and Winter Flights Starting at Just $59
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
JetBlue Just Put Fall Flights, Vacation Packages on Sale — but Only for 2 Days
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $24 — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado,
Spirit Airlines' Fall Sale Ending Today Has $55 One-way Flights — How You Can Book
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Fall With a $39 Flight Sale — but Hurry, It Ends Today