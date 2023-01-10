JetBlue Vacation Customers Can Get an Uber Voucher at These Airports

JetBlue is teaming up with Uber to offer customers who book hotel and flight packages free ride vouchers as part of a pilot program.

From now until Jan. 31, travelers who book a JetBlue Vacations package with the company to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, or Las Vegas will receive a $20 Uber voucher to use on their trip, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage of the offer, which is valid no matter when the trip is planned for, travelers must click the “add extras” tab before checkout.

Travelers will then receive the voucher via email about 24 hours before their flight and can add it to their Uber accounts.

"We are excited to give our customers even more opportunities to save on their next vacation with Uber," Andres Barry, the president of JetBlue Travel Products, said in a statement shared with T+L. "Whether you’re soaking up the sun or heading to a theme park for your next vacation, your travel experience should be seamless. Our work with Uber reflects our goal to add even more value to the customer experience, and over the next couple of months, the hope is to expand the program to many more domestic destinations. We’re excited to work with Uber to ensure our customers have an easy door-to-door experience.”

As part of the pilot, only one $20 voucher will be issued per vacation, and is valid for pickup and dropoff at select airports.

Customers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times. They are also offered access in certain destinations to a network of "insiders" who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.

In October, JetBlue started allowing members of its TrueBlue program to use either cash or points to pay for an entire JetBlue Vacations trip.