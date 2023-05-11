These Are the Most Popular Beach Destinations of the Summer, According to JetBlue

Punta Cana takes the top spot.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Published on May 11, 2023
Punta Cana
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s the summer of bundling, beaches, and longer stays, according to a new report from JetBlue Vacations. 

The report, shared recently, revealed that Punta Cana is the top destination for bundled vacations — or trips that combine hotel and airfare into a single price — and that JetBlue bookings for said travel packages are up 66 percent overall. 

JetBlue Vacations' top ten destinations for bundled trips are:

  1. Punta Cana
  2. Montego Bay, Jamaica
  3. Cancun, Mexico
  4. Aruba
  5. Nassau, Bahamas 
  6. Orlando, Florida
  7. Las Vegas, Nevada
  8. San Juan, Puerto Rico
  9. Curaçao
  10. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

In the report, JetBlue Vacations also points out that not only are bookings on the rise, but the length that travelers are staying is also increasing, with the average bundled vacation lasting 6.5 nights. People interested and searching for bundled vacations is also increasing, up 32 percent from last year. Travelers are also favoring all-inclusive resorts versus stand-alone hotels, according to the data. 

“As we head into the busy summer travel period, we encourage travelers to book early to secure the best deals and availability,” JetBlue Travel Products’ President, Andres Barry, said in a statement.

Travelers can also choose to add-on extra amenities such as car rental, theme park tickets, or activities. Airlines have often promoted these offerings and shared that there can be savings when bundling these travel products together.

This report comes as other tourism companies have shared insights that this would be a record-setting summer travel season. Delta recently shared that over 75% of the seats available on summer international airfares were booked

Other airlines, including Delta, United and Southwest also offer vacation options with customer perks.

