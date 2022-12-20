JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Major Discounts on Trips to Warm Weather Destinations — but You’ll Have to Book Soon

The sale is running until Dec. 27.

Published on December 20, 2022
Wing of JetBlue airplane and view taking off from Palm Beach International Airport
Photo:

Lindsey Nicholson/Getty Images

JetBlue Vacations is ready for the end of the year with savings on hotel and flight packages, car rentals, and cruises.

The carrier is offering savings for next year on warm weather destinations across Florida and the Caribbean, including Antigua, Nassau, Barbados, and more, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Travelers can also save $150 on summer vacations across the country.

“If your new year's resolution is to travel more, we’re glad to hear it,” Andres Barry, the president of JetBlue Travel Products, told T+L. “We’re excited to launch our End of Year sale today to help our customers save and get more vacation than they pay for, so they can start planning their 2023 trip.”

Travelers who book a flight and hotel can save $150 if they use the promo code “SUMMER150” when they check out. To take advantage, they must book by Dec. 27 and travel between June 1, 2023, and Aug. 31. They must also spend at least $3,000 to qualify for the promotion.

JetBlue customers can also save $150 on flight and cruise packages — an option the company introduced earlier this year — with the promo code “CRUISE150.” For this deal, travelers must spend at least $2,000 on their package, book by Dec. 27, and travel between Jan. 3, 2023, and Nov. 15. 

The carrier also has several vacation deals to popular Caribbean destinations like offering $300 off Nassau packages with the promo code “NASSAU300” and offering $200 off packages to Montego Bay, Jamaica, with the promo code “MONTEGOBAY200.”

Travelers who want to rent a car when they get to their vacation can also save $75 when they add an Avis or Budget car rental to their flight and hotel package with the promo code “CAR75.”

Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times. They are also offered access in certain destinations to a network of "insiders" who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.

Customers can use points to pay for their entire vacation packages.

