News JetBlue Is Offering Up to $600 Off Vacation Packages in Latest Sale The sale is valid until Feb. 13. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Johnny Del Villar/Courtesy of JetBlue Airways JetBlue is celebrating its 23rd birthday with savings all this week, and the deals continue on Tuesday with a sale offering up to $600 off vacation packages. The sale, which is valid on new bookings made by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 13, is available on flight and hotel packages as well as on flight and cruise packages, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid for travel from Feb. 24 through Dec. 31. Travelers who book a vacation can use the promo code “BDAY25” for $25 off a package when they spend $500 or more, use the promo code “BDAY200” for $200 off a package when they spend $3,500 or more, use the promo code “BDAY350” for $350 off a package when they spend $5,000 or more, or use the promo code “BDAY600” for $600 off a package when they spend $7,000 or more. While JetBlue allows travelers to book their entire vacation package with their TrueBlue points, those bookings would not be valid for this promotion. Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times. They are also offered access in certain destinations to a network of "insiders" who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations. The promotion is the latest in a series of deals JetBlue is offering this week to celebrate its birthday. On Monday, the airline kicked things off with a one-day-only sale on flights across its network. The carrier will release a new deal each day this week. JetBlue recently announced changes to its Mosaic loyalty program, which are expected to be implemented in the spring. Going forward, the airline will utilize a “tile” system to measure a customer’s progress toward Mosaic status and allow customers to choose a reward for every 10 tiles they earn through the company’s “Perks You Pick.” These perks will include everything from access to an expedited security lane to an onboard alcoholic drink, a one-time 2X points bonus on a JetBlue Vacations package, and more. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit