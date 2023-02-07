JetBlue Is Offering Up to $600 Off Vacation Packages in Latest Sale

JetBlue is celebrating its 23rd birthday with savings all this week, and the deals continue on Tuesday with a sale offering up to $600 off vacation packages.

The sale, which is valid on new bookings made by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 13, is available on flight and hotel packages as well as on flight and cruise packages, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid for travel from Feb. 24 through Dec. 31.

Travelers who book a vacation can use the promo code “BDAY25” for $25 off a package when they spend $500 or more, use the promo code “BDAY200” for $200 off a package when they spend $3,500 or more, use the promo code “BDAY350” for $350 off a package when they spend $5,000 or more, or use the promo code “BDAY600” for $600 off a package when they spend $7,000 or more.

While JetBlue allows travelers to book their entire vacation package with their TrueBlue points, those bookings would not be valid for this promotion.

Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times. They are also offered access in certain destinations to a network of "insiders" who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.

The promotion is the latest in a series of deals JetBlue is offering this week to celebrate its birthday. On Monday, the airline kicked things off with a one-day-only sale on flights across its network. The carrier will release a new deal each day this week.

JetBlue recently announced changes to its Mosaic loyalty program, which are expected to be implemented in the spring.

Going forward, the airline will utilize a “tile” system to measure a customer’s progress toward Mosaic status and allow customers to choose a reward for every 10 tiles they earn through the company’s “Perks You Pick.” These perks will include everything from access to an expedited security lane to an onboard alcoholic drink, a one-time 2X points bonus on a JetBlue Vacations package, and more.