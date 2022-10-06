You Can Now Book Entire JetBlue Vacation Packages With TrueBlue Points — Here's How

“Our loyal customers can now turn their TrueBlue points into a much-needed vacation by booking three significant parts of their trip – flights, hotels and even cars..."

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022
A JetBlue airplane takes off from Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico,
Photo:

Cesar Rodriguez/Getty Images

JetBlue customers will now be able to use points to pay for their entire vacation packages, making it more affordable to book a dream trip.

The airline will now allow members of its TrueBlue program to use either cash or points to pay for an entire JetBlue Vacations trip, allowing them to book the flight, hotel, or car rental with points, according to the company. Previously, travelers could only pay for the flight portion of their trip with points. 

“Launching a cash + points redemption option for JetBlue Vacations packages offers even more value and flexibility for customers who are ready to return to travel in a big way,” Andres Barry, the president of JetBlue Travel Products, said in a statement. “Our loyal customers can now turn their TrueBlue points into a much-needed vacation by booking three significant parts of their trip – flights, hotels and even cars – with the only thing left to worry about when they get there is which beach to visit first.”

Travelers who pay for an entire vacation package with points will still have to pay for insurance and certain taxes and fees with cash. Points also can’t be redeemed for a flight and cruise package with the company.

Customers can choose how many points they want to put toward their vacation starting with as few as 500 points by using a slider when they book on the website.

Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times. They are also offered access in certain destinations to a network of "insiders" who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations. 

Last month, JetBlue launched a new app, Troupe, to make planning group trips much easier. The app allows multiple parties to build the concept of a group trip together so travelers can collectively pick dates, the destination, accommodations, and even activities.

