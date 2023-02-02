You Can Now Earn Points With JetBlue Even When You're Not Flying

JetBlue is expanding its booking services to travelers who didn’t book a JetBlue flight.

The airline will now allow all travelers to use its booking platform Paisly, regardless of whether they booked their flight with the carrier or not, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. Through the platform, travelers can reserve cars, accommodations, and activities, and earn TrueBlue points while they do it.

“Customers love the JetBlue brand for low fares and great service, and more and more are trusting us with other aspects of their travel experience,” Andres Barry, the president of JetBlue travel products, said in a statement shared with T+L. “We’ve built a curated network of high-quality partners, providing the level of service JetBlue customers know and love. We want to be the company travelers go to when they book a trip, whether they choose to fly, drive, train or boat to their destination.”

JetBlue first launched Paisly in 2021, but the service was only available to customers who booked their flight with the airline.

Customers who use the site with an upcoming JetBlue flight will save up to 20% off hotels and up to 35% off car rentals. TrueBlue members who use the site without an upcoming JetBlue flight will still receive different discounts on hotels and car rentals.



JetBlue is also revamping its TrueBlue loyalty program, using a “tile” system to measure a customer’s progress toward Mosaic status and allowing customers to choose a reward for every 10 tiles they earn through the company’s “Perks You Pick.” These perks will include everything from access to an expedited security lane to an onboard alcoholic drink, a one-time 2X points bonus on a JetBlue Vacations package, and more.

The changes to the loyalty program are expected to be implemented in the spring.

Travelers can also use their points to pay for an entire vacation package.

