JetBlue Is Upgrading Its Loyalty Program — Here's What's New

JetBlue is introducing new ways to earn points and status in a newly announced revamp to its TrueBlue loyalty program.

“We’re rolling out a bigger, better, bluer TrueBlue program this spring that’s designed to meet the needs – and exceed the expectations – of more customers, whether they travel once a week, or just once in a while,” Jayne O’Brien, the head of marketing and loyalty at JetBlue, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. “No two travelers are alike, which is why we’ve redesigned TrueBlue to let customers customize their perks as they soar toward Mosaic status, choosing the ones that are most valuable to them along the way.”

As part of the revamped program, which is expected to be implemented in spring 2023, JetBlue will use a “tile” system to track and measure a customer’s progress toward Mosaic status. Travelers who are working their way up to Mosaic status will now be able to choose a reward for every 10 tiles they earn through the company’s “Perks You Pick.”

These perks include Group B boarding (except for customers with Basic Blue tickets), access to an expedited security lane, an onboard alcoholic drink, a one-time 2X points bonus on a JetBlue Vacations package, or a 5,000-point bonus.

Customers can pick a new perk for every 10 tiles until they reach 50. Travelers can earn tiles for every $100 spent on qualifying hotel rooms, cars, cruises, and more. Customers will also earn one tile for every $1,000 spent on a JetBlue credit card.

Travelers who then earn Mosaic status will be slated into four different tiers. The first tier, which is 50 tiles, includes rewards like two free checked bags, free beer, wine, and liquor, Even More Space seats at check-in, free same-day switches, priority security, and more.

The second tier, which is 100 tiles, will now allow travelers to choose an Even More Space seat during booking. The third tier, which is 150 tiles, will allow travelers to access four Mint class upgrades. And the fourth tier, which is 250 tiles, will give customers two more Mint upgrades as well as credits that can be redeemed for four complimentary seats on a BLADE Airport helicopter transfer between Manhattan and one of the New York City-area international airports.

The new program comes after JetBlue introduced Mosaic+ last year. That elite tier, which offered free upgrades to Mint, is set to expire at the end of 2022.