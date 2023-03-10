JetBlue Just Changed Its Travel Credit Policy — What to Know

Read up on the new policy if you're thinking about canceling an upcoming JetBlue flight.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on March 10, 2023
JetBlue plane
Photo:

Getty Images

JetBlue will now only be honoring travel credits for up to a year after a passenger's original booking date, according to the airline's new policy change.

According to the new policy, passengers have 12 months from the original ticketing date to use airfare credits, while the previous policy provided more time, allowing 12 months from when the credit was issued to rebook. For passengers using credits, the prior system provided more flexibility to utilize credits on canceled, or modified flights.

Confirming the change to Travel + Leisure this week, JetBlue made the change on Wednesday and noted that “customers who purchase non-refundable fares and need to cancel their travel will continue to have their funds held in a Travel Bank account for future use on JetBlue.”

"For JetBlue customers who purchase travel on or after March 8, 2023, these Travel Bank funds are good for 1 year from the original ticketing date (the date the ticket was created)," the airline told T+L. "Customers are welcome to use these funds to book any available JetBlue flight for sale, with our schedule always extending at least 331 days, as long as travel is booked prior to the Travel Bank expiration.

However, tickets booked and canceled before March 8 will follow the former system of being honored a year after the credit was issued.

The airline's website has also been updated to reflect these changes. The website also states that credits cannot be extended once they have expired. 

JetBlue further explained on Twitter, in response to a customer, that "You don't need to complete travel by the expiration date, but you do need to have them applied toward a future JetBlue reservation before they expire. The expiration date is visible when you access your account.”

JetBlue also pointed out that all of their fares, with the exception of Blue Basic, have no change or cancellation fees.

