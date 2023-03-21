JetBlue’s Spring Sale Has Flights Starting at $44 — but You’ll Have to Book Soon

Spring has officially sprung and for JetBlue, that means deals on flights and spring vacations.

The airline is celebrating the new season with flights starting at just $44 with a “Big Spring Sale” from now until Thursday, March 23, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from April 4 through June 21.

“Get a jump on the season with deals on flights and vacation packages,” JetBlue tweeted on Tuesday about the sale.

Travelers can fly from Los Angeles to San Francisco starting at just $44, fly from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Fort Lauderdale starting at just $59, fly between Boston and Fort Lauderdale starting at just $64 each way, fly from Orlando to Westchester starting at just $64, and fly from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Orlando starting at just $74.

Travelers can also book a JetBlue Vacations package to places like Fort Lauderdale starting at just $269 when traveling from Atlanta, or to Cancun starting at just $373 when traveling from Boston.

Each vacation package is priced per person and based on double occupancy during the sale.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program, which the company recently overhauled for 2023.

Most JetBlue flights include the company’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

Those amenities will also be available on JetBlue’s new flights to Paris, which the airline plans to launch in June. The new flights will complement JetBlue’s existing transatlantic service to London, which the airline launched in August 2021 and later expanded.