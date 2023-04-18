JetBlue Has $39 Flights to Florida Right Now — but You'll Have to Book Fast

JetBlue is already looking forward to summer travel — and it's putting one-way flights on sale starting at just $39 to celebrate.

The airline’s Spring Into Summer Sale is valid for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from May 2 through June 21, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 20.

“To celebrate the start of the summer travel season, we wanted to surprise and delight our customers with a sale to their top destinations,” Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing, product and loyalty for JetBlue, told T+L. “JetBlue is committed to providing our customers with great service and low fares in our focus cities and beyond.”



Fly between Los Angeles and San Francisco or between Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans starting at just $39 each way. Or fly between New York City and Fort Lauderdale, between Los Angeles and Seattle, between Washington D.C. and Nantucket, and more starting at just $44 each way.

Travelers looking to go even further can escape to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for just $89 one-way from Tampa, $124 one-way from New York, and $141 one-way from Boston.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program.

In addition to the flight sale, JetBlue is also putting vacation packages on sale. A vacation to Orlando, for example, starts at just $206 for a flight and hotel package when traveling from Washington, D.C., and a vacation package to Cancun starts at just $274 when traveling from Fort Lauderdale.

The sale comes weeks before JetBlue plans to roll out its newly revamped loyalty program. JetBlue will launch the new TrueBlue loyalty program on May 10, according to the airline.

It also comes ahead of plans to launch brand-new flights to both Paris and Amsterdam over the summer, which will complement JetBlue’s existing transatlantic service to London.

